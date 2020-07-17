Clear
Four people are dead after rollover accident north of St. Joseph

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred on southbound US-169, just north of Route E, nine miles north of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Four people died in a rollover accident north of St. Joseph Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on US-169 near Route E nine miles north of St. Joseph. The vehicle traveled off the north side of the highway and struck a driveway culvert.

The vehicle went airborne and overturned several times.

The driver and three other occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Twila Obanion, 61, Darlene Obanion, 81, Sharry Dawn, 46 of St. Joseph and Kimberly Walker, 45 of Union Star were all killed in the crash, none of them were wearing seat belts.

A two-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was in a safety device and survived.

Thursday we had a foggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Friday morning.
