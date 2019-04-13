Clear

Four people injured after car collides with John Deere tractor on Highway 36

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Four people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 36 two miles west of Stewartsville Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:17 p.m. and involved a John Deere Tractor and a 2007 Ford Edge.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were driving westbound on Hwy. 36 when the Ford Edge struck the rear of the tractor. The collision caused the tractor to drive off the north side of the road and overturn. The Ford Edge ended up off the south side of the road.

Three people from the Ford Edge, including a 5-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.

The driver of the tractor, 57-year-old Mark Deshon of Clarksdale, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

DeKalb County Ambulance and DeKalb County Fire assisted at the scene.

