Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County just east of Maryville Sunday afternoon.

The crash happening at the intersection of Liberty Rd. and U.S. 136 five miles east of Maryville at around 1:45 p.m.

Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say that two cars collided after one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. The collision sending one vehicle off the side of the road and overturning.

The crash involved a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 Pickup and a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Troopers believe it was the pickup truck that failed to stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Tristen Emery of Hopkins, was seriously injured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Two other people were inside of the truck, 18-year-old Kaitlin Hulette of Maryville and Tyler Randolph of Ravenwood. Hulette was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and Randolph with serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Cavalier, 20-year-old Hannah Dennis of Maryville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The scene was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Police Department.