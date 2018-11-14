Clear

Four rescued from house fire

Four people and a dog were rescued from a house fire in St. Joseph's southend.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few minutes after 3 a.m. Wednesday, the St. Joseph Fire Department and Police were called out to a fire on Washington Street in the southend.

Police arrived on scene first and were notified by the three people who evacuated the building that one person was still trapped inside. 

St. Joseph Patrol officer Lucas Winder pulled the man from out of the house out of a back window. 

The St. Joseph Fire Department put out the fire and rescued the dog from the home. 

Two people were taken to the hospital. One person is being treated for smoke inhilation and the second person is being treated for minor injuries sustained from being pulled out of the window. 

The fire is still under investigation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events