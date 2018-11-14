Four rescued from house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few minutes after 3 a.m. Wednesday, the St. Joseph Fire Department and Police were called out to a fire on Washington Street in the southend.

Police arrived on scene first and were notified by the three people who evacuated the building that one person was still trapped inside.

St. Joseph Patrol officer Lucas Winder pulled the man from out of the house out of a back window.

The St. Joseph Fire Department put out the fire and rescued the dog from the home.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One person is being treated for smoke inhilation and the second person is being treated for minor injuries sustained from being pulled out of the window.

The fire is still under investigation.