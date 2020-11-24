Four seriously injured in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Four people were seriously injured in a two vehicle traffic accident in Clinton County Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Devyn Robinson was driving south on Interstate 35, about two miles south of Lathrop, when her vehicle slid on the ice covered road, went across the median, and hit the front of 71-year-old Elihu Tatum's vehicle.

Robinson and two passengers, 19-year-old Blake Brown and 19-year-old Kriston Pennington, sustained serious injuries. Tatum was also seriously injured.

Robinson, Brown, and Tatum were taken to Liberty Hospital. Pennington was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.