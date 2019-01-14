Four vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One vehicle hit three parked vehicles on the 1600 block of Grand Ave. Sunday night in a hit-and-run accident.

At around 10 p.m., a black-colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Grand Ave. when it lost control and hit three vehicles that were parked on the side of the street.

According to Sgt. Jayson Person with the St. Joseph Police Department, the driver of the sedan left the scene and there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

There is no description of the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.

Person said there was an officer nearby when the crash happened. The officer witnessed the sedan trying to pass other vehicles on Grand Ave. before the crash but officers were not trying to stop the vehicle when the crash happened.

No officers were involved in the accident.

Police ask that if you have any information on the accident, to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.