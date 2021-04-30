Fourth-generation farmers to open distillery

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Mound City is soon to have the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail and learn all about what it takes to create the tastes of vodka, whiskey, and much more.

The Rosier family is working on opening up a distillery on their farm for visitors across the area to visit.

"So we looked at ways to start to diversify our farm, and started looking into the distilling industry and how well that tied into what we do on the farm day-in and day-out," said Dylan Rosier"Which really ties into what we do, so that's kind of where the seed of the idea started."

Dylan and his brother Cole are fourth-generation farmers, whose great-grandparents moved to Mound City in the 1930s to start farming. Dylan said his family history is what sparked he and his brother's interest in wanting to open up a distillery.

The name of the distillery will be R/Farm Distilling Company. It's a project that has been in the works for over three years now, with construction of the facility looking to be complete by the end of summer.

The Rosier brothers are wanting to host events, give tours of the distillery, and learn the history of the family and their farm.

“We’ll have a full line of products. Initially we’ll have a vodka; a couple flavored vodkas. And pretty quick after opening we’ll have a gin and a couple flavored whiskey’s as well. We’re going to be making a bourbon and rye and whiskey as fast as we can make it," said Dylan.

Cole Rosier added that the location of the distillery is in just the right spot, overlooking hundreds of farm land where visitors can even get a glimpse of Nebraska.

“First things first, we’re farmers first," said Cole Rosier. "So we really wanna connect to people who are not familiar with the farm and what we do everyday. And you’ll learn all that process and you’ll eventually be able to taste what we make eventually. Our kind of whole goal is kinda connect the city people to what farmers do everyday, and get to taste the whiskey at the same time."

A date has not been announced yet on when the opening of the distillery will be.

Future visitors can updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages, and on their website rfarmdistilling.com.