Fourth of July 5K Run brings family fun for all ages

(TROY, Kan.)- One northeast Kansas town took the time to show there patriotism this holiday by lacing up their shoes.

The Troy Lions Club held their 25th annual July Fourth 5K Run & Walk Thursday morning.

Runners of all ages lined up at the high school then ran down Main Street, around the courthouse and back.

Over the last few years, it has become a family fun tradition.

"A lot of people look forward to it as a family activity. Family members will compete with each other. It's just a fun time," said Troy Lions Club Member John Wiedmer. "We do it more for the fun than we do for raising money."

All the money raised from the race will go towards the city's Fourth of July celebrations. Other events that take place throughout the day ranged from a parade to an ice cream social.

The community will gather at dusk at the 4-H Grounds to view the fireworks display.