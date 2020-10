(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 testing event this weekend.

The drive-thru testing is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krug Park in St. Joseph.

The testing is open to all Missouri residents 18 years-old and older, you're asked to pre-register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.