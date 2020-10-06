Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a free COVID-19 test site.

The drive-thru event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krug Park, located off St. Joseph Avenue.

Buchanan County has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks.

This COVID-19 testing event is open to Missouri residents aged 18 and older regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Testing for COVID-19 involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. This is an active COVID-19 test, not an

antibody test.

Pre-registration is strongly advised and can be completed online at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the State's Covid Hotline at 877-435-8411. Pre-registration guarantees a test and much faster processing at the testing site.

Participants will have the opportunity to set up a secure online user ID at a portal provided by the processing lab, Quest Diagnostic, to access their test results. Those whose test results are positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from their local health department.