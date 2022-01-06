Clear
Free COVID-19 testing offered to reach more areas

A local health department offered free COVID-19 testing in Albany on Wednesday in efforts to create more access for smaller communities and decrease long lines in more populated cities like Kansas City.

Posted: Jan 6, 2022 9:05 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2022 9:46 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ALBANY, Mo.) As long as COVID-19 continues to stick around, testing is necessary.

And the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has paused ordering for at-home testing kits after a large increase in demand.

But when you find testing locations, sometimes you have to wait in long lines. So the Tri-County Health Department offered drive-thru free COVID testing on Wednesday.

"We did an event before and after Christmas. So the event before Christmas we kind of let people know whether they should go to that family gathering or not. And then this is kind of after Christmas when we expect kind of a rise in cases from all the gatherings," Tri-County Health Department administrator Teresa McDonald said.

The testing site was at the Albany Community Fire Protection District building. Some people even came from Kansas City to get a test at a separate testing event last week.

"It was an easy access location and they were willing to allow us to use their facility. And obviously this is ideal they just drive in. They don't have to get out of their car. They don't have to get cold. They just drive on in and they drive right out," McDonald said.
This isn't the first time they have used the fire department as a testing facility.

"This is the second one we've done here at the fire department in the last two weeks," McDonald said.

Since testing is essential to getting an accurate read on the positivity rate, the department has made it a goal to increase access to free testing.

"So this gives us a good view of what's actually going on in our community. Which tells us if our positivity rate is accurate. If we have more than just the sick getting tested," McDonald said.

This was the second free testing they held at the fire department in the last couple weeks and they will offer free testing again on the 11th in Stewartsville.

