Free N95 masks arrive at pharmacies

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:58 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are available to every person in the U.S.

Bitter cold temperatures have returned to the area with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s.
