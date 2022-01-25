Free N95 masks arrive at pharmacies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are available to every person in the U.S.