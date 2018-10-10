Free clinic helps people fight the flu

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The REC Center was filled with people hoping to make it through this years flu season without any sniffles, sneezes or body aches. The St. Joseph Health Department hosted their annual free flu shot clinic Wednesday morning.

After a deadly flu season last year, health officials are urging everyone who can, to get the flu shot.

“There are still people dying of the flu every season, the only opportunity we have as protection is this vaccine,” Connie Werner, Clinic Supervisor fo the City of St. Joseph Health Department said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 80,000 people died from the flu or its complications last year. Of those victims, 180 were children.

“Ones that have the most devastating effect to the flu virus is the very young, old and those whose immune system isn't able to fight off infections. The only way to protect them is to have enough people vaccinated to prevent themselves from getting the flu,” Werner said.

The St. Joseph Health Department partnered with the American Red Cross and the St. Joseph Fire Department to give out a total of 260 shots.

If you missed the event on Wednesday, you can stop at at the St. Joseph Health Department Monday through Friday between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4p.m. The Health Department officials said they offer assistance for people without insurance or if their insurance doesn't cover flu shots.