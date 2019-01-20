(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bode Ice Arena hosted ice skating lessons for any child who wanted to lace up some skates.
Organizers told us January is national ice skating month, and every year they hold these lessons in search of the next generation of ice skaters. Instructors said their students get a lot out of this.
"A lot of the kids who pass through basic skills actually continue onto skating to our beyond basics program," Cassie Anderson, skating instructor, said. "After that, they start competing and a lot of them stay for several years as I did."
While they have plenty of opportunities for skating lessons throughout the year, today's lessons were free to the public.
Related Content
- Free ice skating lessons at Bode Ice Arena
- City ice arena lacks proper locker rooms for female hockey players
- MoDOT Treating Highways for Ice
- Bode Middle School Students get 3D Intervactive Sandbox
- Civic Center Arena hosts Holiday Mart
- Highway Patrol Offers Safety Tips For Driving on Black Ice
- Snow and Ice Cover Roads in Northeast Kansas
- Elementary Students Receive Anti-Bullying Lesson
- Mosaic Decides to Release Naming Rights Sponsorship to Kemper Arena
- Gun Show Packs a Crowd at Civic Arena