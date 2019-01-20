Free ice skating lessons at Bode Ice Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bode Ice Arena hosted ice skating lessons for any child who wanted to lace up some skates.

Organizers told us January is national ice skating month, and every year they hold these lessons in search of the next generation of ice skaters. Instructors said their students get a lot out of this.

"A lot of the kids who pass through basic skills actually continue onto skating to our beyond basics program," Cassie Anderson, skating instructor, said. "After that, they start competing and a lot of them stay for several years as I did."

While they have plenty of opportunities for skating lessons throughout the year, today's lessons were free to the public.