Free ride for Chiefs fans heading to Arrowhead Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heartland Trailways is offering a free ride to fans headed to Saturday's Chiefs game.
The transportation company has donated a motorcoach to take fans to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Jan. 12. The service is for free and provides fans a way to the game without the worries of parking or driving.
Fans who have purchased tickets can reserve a seat through the company's website.
To reserve your seat and get more details, please contact Tracy Waller at Heartland Trailways at (816) 279-7800 between 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.
