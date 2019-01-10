Free ride for Chiefs fans heading to Arrowhead Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heartland Trailways is offering a free ride to fans headed to Saturday's Chiefs game.

The transportation company has donated a motorcoach to take fans to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Jan. 12. The service is for free and provides fans a way to the game without the worries of parking or driving.

Fans who have purchased tickets can reserve a seat through the company's website.

To reserve your seat and get more details, please contact Tracy Waller at Heartland Trailways at (816) 279-7800 between 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.