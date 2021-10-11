Free vaccine clinic offers both flu and COVID-19 shots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Civic Arena will once again transform into a vaccine clinic. This time, offering both flu and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The one-shot stop is part of the St. Joseph Health Department's annual free vaccine clinic.

Nurses and health personnel will be on hand to administer one or both shots.

“It has been shown that receiving the COVD-19 vaccine with other vaccines is safe,” said Debra Bradley, Health Director for the St. Joseph Health Director.

The health department is also taking steps to make sure flu and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccines are separated to help assure those who are only interested in taking the flu shot.

“We have one nurse designated for COVID-19 shots and we have different colored forms for flu and COVID-19. So, in order to receive the COVID-19 shot, you have to have that colored paper for the COVID-19 vaccine, then that one nurse is notified and she will come and administer the vaccine,” said Bradley.

The flu and coronavirus shots are also not stored in the same place to ensure no mix-ups. Health officials said Pfizer's vaccine will be kept in a cooler, not on the table.

Last year's annual clinic administered 200 flu shots. This time around, the health department has set aside 250 flu vaccines.

Health officials hope to see a decent turnout Tuesday morning by those who work or live in Buchanan County ahead of flu season.

“Because people are not consistently wearing masks consistently everywhere, we anticipate the flu season might be higher this year. We strongly encourage people to come and get their flu shot. It’s free, it’s a walk-in clinic so you’ll be in and out in no time,” said Bradley.

The free vaccine clinic starts at 9 a.m.- noon or while supplies last.

For those interested in receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot, whether it be the first, second, or a booster, health officials ask you to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card which details the last time you received a shot.

However, if you cannot find your vaccination card, the health department will have a table set up to look up your COVID-19 vaccine history.