Freedom Church hosting food program

Freedom Church is implementing the child and adult care food program, providing pre-packaged meals available to all children enrolled in the St. Joseph School District.

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local church is starting a new food program for kids.

Distribution of prepackaged meals, snacks, and milk will be given out from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Mondays.

The meals for at-risk children are provided by the usda and are cost free to all parents.

"This program has been around for awhile but I think right now it is really important and we just want to be a help to the families in St. Joseph in any way that we possibly can and I think this is a great way. If you have a need, this is a place to come,” Pastor Jimmy Root said.

The church says this program will start distributing food on Monday, October 4 and will continue every Monday throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

Names and ages are required for all children receiving meals.

