Freedom the bald eagle found to have no fractures

Freedom, a bald eagle found on the side of a road in Clinton County, is said to have no fractures.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Freedom, a bald eagle found on the side of a road in Clinton County, is said to have no fractures.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish provided an update on the bird on Facebook on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office rescues injured bald eagle

Missouri Department of Conservation agent Zach White told Fish they performed x-rays and discovered no fractures. They did find Freedom had ingested lead at some point in his life.

Freedom will undergo testing for lead poisoning.

Fish said MDC hopes to transfer Freedom to Lakeside Sanctuary for rehabilitation, and eventually release Freedom back into the wild.

Freedom was originally found off Missouri 116 between Plattsburg and Lathrop.

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
