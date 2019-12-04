Freedom the bald eagle found to have no fractures

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Freedom, a bald eagle found on the side of a road in Clinton County, is said to have no fractures.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish provided an update on the bird on Facebook on Tuesday.

Missouri Department of Conservation agent Zach White told Fish they performed x-rays and discovered no fractures. They did find Freedom had ingested lead at some point in his life.

Freedom will undergo testing for lead poisoning.

Fish said MDC hopes to transfer Freedom to Lakeside Sanctuary for rehabilitation, and eventually release Freedom back into the wild.

Freedom was originally found off Missouri 116 between Plattsburg and Lathrop.