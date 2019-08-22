Freshmen move-in at Missouri Western sparks up excitement and memories

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents and their new Missouri Western State University students moved items into what will be home for the class of 2023.

Despite the rain Wednesday morning, more than 50 volunteers showed up to help families move their new students in. Also on hand, campus resident assistants that trained for two to three weeks for the move-in event. The reason why Residential Hall Director Amanda Quenemoen says move-in went smoothly this year.

"I was able to handpick each and every RA that I hired and I was able to train them to the best of my ability," said Quenemoen. "So I have the utmost confidence in the RAs we have not only on staff here but across campus."

Freshman like Erin Ellington readily embraced the experience as a new pathway to freedom.

"Its a step towards being an adult, and being ready to face the world and make your mark on it," said Ellington.

For many parents like Amy Ellington, Erin Ellington's mother, it was a walk down memory lane.

"I remember really enjoying my time here," said Amy Ellington, "It's such a different perspective to watch it happening to her, ita whole new memory on top of the old memories."

After the newest griffons settle in, the big welcoming event for all students is on Thursday, August 22, in downtown St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m.