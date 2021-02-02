Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare has a new cycling class for those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) "Hard work is gonna get me through this, so I'm here," said class participant Bruce Byrd.

Byrd was diagnosed with MSA in November of 2020, but recently found out that diagnosis was wrong.

"We just went to the male clinic last week and the doctor changed the diagnosis to Parkinson's," said Byrd. "Oh it was, it was like a bomb shell."

Parkinson's disease impacts a person's central nervous system which causes a loss of control over movement that gets worse over time, but Byrd and others are not completely out of options.

While there is currently no cure for Parkinson's Disease, Freudenthal Home-Based Health care has started a cycling class which helps those with the disease keep their body engaged.

"For sure their supposed to have a good time, but we also know exercise is helping the disease and is helping the symptoms. I think this should be the number one focus, that hey this exercise is helping you." Stephanie Gerlach, Teacher

Each rider is paired up with a volunteer who manages the speed, but at times, the rider will last longer than the volunteer.

"My partner's name was Tom. Let's just say I was the one who quit before him, so he told me it was OK to let it go. That's the great thing about it, they're competitive about it, so they are better than some of the volunteers even with their age and our age, so that's great," said volunteer Patrick Pinkins.

Riding in a group helps the class fight back against the disease together.

"It's really really important to have them do it in a group, go around, pushing each other to do a little bit more and to get the most out of it," said Gerlach.

It makes the volunteers and riders become more of a family.

"It's like the first day I came, it was like I went to somebody's house and they had adopted me and I was apart of their family," said Byrd.

The class is every Tuesday and Friday at 12:30pm at the East Hills Shopping Center.