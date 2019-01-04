Friedrich's Market among hundreds attending small business summit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Facebook is providing the owners of Friedrich's market a chance to network with other small businesses and community groups from around the globe at a Mobile Growth Summit in San Francisco in February. The summit invites small businesses, non-profits and other community organizations to come together and exchange ideas.

The owners said they were thrilled for the opportunity to network.

"250 members have been selected," Nicole Radke, co-owner Friedrich's Market said. "It's people that have not only an online presence but also a presence in their physical community."

The summit will last for two days, Facebook will provide travel accommodations.