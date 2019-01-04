Clear

Friedrich's Market among hundreds attending small business summit

Facebook has invited one local business to take part in a summit in San Francisco, CA.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Facebook is providing the owners of Friedrich's market a chance to network with other small businesses and community groups from around the globe at a Mobile Growth Summit in San Francisco in February. The summit invites small businesses, non-profits and other community organizations to come together and exchange ideas.
The owners said they were thrilled for the opportunity to network.

"250 members have been selected," Nicole Radke, co-owner Friedrich's Market said. "It's people that have not only an online presence but also a presence in their physical community."

The summit will last for two days, Facebook will provide travel accommodations.

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
