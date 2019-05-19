Friends and family hold vigil for teen found in burned home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Family and friends gathered at the site where 14-year-old Cameron Satterley's body was recovered.

A burned down house in the 1400 block of N 3rd. Street served as a backdrop for the vigil, where just three months ago emergency crews responded to put out a fire around the same time Satterley went missing.

Two months later Satterley's body was found in that home.

Now, friends and family are remembering the teen, while they say he wasn’t perfect, friends say Satterley was still very loved and his absence has left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

"His dad said that he had some bad times but everybody's child goes through bad times in their lives," Aaron Armstrong, founder CEO of Missing and Endangered of Northwest Missouri said.

The vigil included candles, songs of comfort and a balloon release, all in honor of the teen.

Those who work with families who’ve lost loved ones in such tragic ways as this have a message they hope families will take from this in hopes of preventing these kinds of tragedies in the future.

"Every parent should get involved with their children," Armstrong said. "We just don’t need another repeat of this."

Three juveniles have been charged in connection to the fire.