Friends, family and teachers throw surprise parade for 9-year-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In this time of social isolation, the family of 9-year-old Peyton Miller didn’t want to let a global pandemic keep them from celebrating her special day.

Saturday was Peyton's 9th birthday, any other year such an occasion would be cause for gathering together and celebrating. This year with Stay-At-Home orders in place, Peyton's parents had to get creative.

"She was so sad no one could show up for her birthday," Jeremy Letterman, Peyton's dad said. "Now, she’s going to have a big surprise."

Peyton's surprise came in the form of a parade of cars showing up along Cougar Rd., the side street on which the family lives.

Peyton said the surprise was a success.

"I wanted to cry," She said. "I loved seeing my family and friends celebrating my birthday."

Peyton’s grandmother led the parade which included friends and teachers from Peyton's school, each dropped off gifts and gave well wishes.

Peyton’s parents weren't expecting so many people and were equally as surprised.

"It was just so overwhelming to see how many people took the time out during these crazy times to show how much they love Peyton and support her," Jennifer Duncan, Peyton's mother said.

Grandmother Michelle Neilsen said this new normal has been tough on the family because get-togethers are usually a staple.

"We miss the touching and the hugging and the kissing," She said.

Peyton's family was determined to do what they could to celebrate her birthday. There may not have been a party this year for Peyton, but she said it will certainly be a memory she’ll cherish.

"We’re bound and determined to show each other how much we love each other in any way that we can," Nielsen said.