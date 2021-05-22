Friends of Krug Park hold cleanup event ahead of Sunday commencement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers met at Krug Park Saturday Morning for a clean up event to spruce up the park area ahead of commencement ceremonies.

"It’s time for the community to chip in and help out," Terry Turbak, founder, Friends of Krug Park said.

Turbak and other volunteers are part of an effort to help St. Joseph Parks and Recreation staff keep up with maintenance work.

"They need boots on the ground." Turbak added.

Lafayette high school will hold it’s graduation ceremony at the park Sunday, volunteers wanted to make sure the area looks its best.

Volunteers mowed and trimmed grass behind the park's lagoon, and picked up weeds growing along walkways.

In addition to their work, volunteers said they’ve seen lots of other tasks completed by some outside the group over the last few weeks.

"There are many people that see something that need to be done," Dana Black Volunteer Coordinator, Friends of Krug Park said. "They just come out and help out and do it."

City manager Bryan Carter along with councilman Madison Davis were also taking time to help out.

"It’s fantastic to see citizens out and involved and engaged," Carter said. "This engagement is critical to making this community a better place."

The Friends of Krug Park volunteer group called Krug Park the crown jewel of the park system, and wants to be part of the drive that helps bring the park back to it’s former glory.

The group plans to hold future cleanup events, more information can be found on their facebook page.