Friends of Krug Park picks up holiday trash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a night of loud 4th of July celebrations, a local volunteer group quietly picked up the leftover pieces.

Monday morning, some members of the online Facebook group, Friends of Krug Park, spent a few hours out of their day strolling through the park to pick up trash left behind from the holiday weekend.

“I’m going to have at least one good bag of trash today,” said Terry Turbak, Administrator for Friends of Krug Park.

Krug Park was littered with empty alcohol containers and remnants of fireworks.

Some early risers in the local volunteer group bagged up much of the holiday trash before 9 a.m.

Turbak and her husband, Bob, tacked the castle and children's circus area. She said she felt proud walking through the park and seeing all the hard work that went into the big clean up.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m so impressed with the team that we have in Friends of Krug Park and the number of people who are willing to chip in and help out taking care of the park. It means a lot to everybody in St. Joe and to Friends of Krug Park to have so many good people willing to help so much,” said Turbak.

Friends of Krug Park is actively holding a trash clean up competition throughout the summer. Volunteer members who go out on a Sunday, pick up trash and then uploud the picture to the Facebook group will be entered in to win a monthly prize.

Volunteers hope a clean park motivates the rest of community to leave the park better than when they found it.

“This is all of our park. Everyone in St. Joe owns this park. It’s something for all of us to enjoy and if we all contribute to taking care of it, everyone will be able to keep enjoying it,” said Turbak.