Friends of The Animal Shelter holds 2nd annual Waggin Around The Christmas Tree event

Pictures with Santa and paw print ornaments were some of the activities for pets and pet owners.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 1:15 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People and their pets got into the Christmas spirit Saturday thanks to the Friends Of The Animal Shelter.

The group held its second annual Waggin' Around The Christmas Tree event at the future home of the animal shelter on Corporate Dr.

All kinds of activities including pictures with Santa and paw print ornaments were available for pets and their owners to check out.

Proceeds from today's event went towards the funding for that new shelter location, and shelter staff say they're grateful to have made such progress towards thier goal.

"With the way things have been going, we've been very fortunate lately to get a big donation from Nestle Purina and some other people have left gifts to us that are always appreciated." Cara Campbell, Friends of the Animal Shelter said. 

Donations to the animal shelter's campaign are always accepted at their website.

