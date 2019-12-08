Friends of the Animal Shelter holds event to raise money for new shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friends of The Animal Shelter held a fundraiser Saturday for the purchase and renovation of the future Animal Shelter facility on Corporate Drive.

The event, called Waggin' Around the Christmas Tree, gave the public another chance to tour the new facility and donate whatever they could to the Wags for Wishes Capital Campaign, which will fund the new shelter.

The nonprofit has been holding many events to raise money for the new shelter, organizers said the total cost for the purchase and renovation of the facility is $2.5 million. They hope to raise $1.5 million, while CIP funds are expected to cover the remaining $1 million.

Kappy Hodges, co-chair of the Wags for Wishes Campaign said the current shelter along the Stockyards Expressway doesn't serve the needs of current shelter staff or the animals housed there, she said wants to raise the money as quickly as possible.

"We're working really hard to get as far along as we can as quickly as we can," Hodges said. "We want to get the animals to the new location as soon as possible."

Raffle items, a Christmas tree decoration contest, and Christmas cookies were available for people to check out, while dogs could get their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

While general admission to the shelter was free, donations were encouraged.