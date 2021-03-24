Friends of the Animal Shelter receives donation from city

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A big boost for St. Joseph's, Friends of the Animal Shelter. They have hit the $1 million dollar mark in fundraising for the new shelter.

The shelter has been working for more than two years now to raise money that will go towards a much improved shelter. Because of fundraising over $1 million, the city is able to provide another $1 million through the CIP fund.

Now that the goal has been met, shelter staff say they can move forward with plans to design and construct a new animal shelter.

"We can successfully complete the project for this much needed building for our community and the homeless animals in our community," said Whitney Zoghby, the Friends of the Animal Shelter President. "It's been a long six years that we've fundraising for, so we're really thrilled that the city is giving us this $1 million and that the city council is supportive of us in this endeavor."

The new location of the animal shelter will be on Corporate Drive. Staff at the shelter made the purchase back in 2020, but this newly received money will go towards the reconstruction of the inside of the building.

Zoghby said improvements to come are newly designed cages, community rooms that future adopters can have one-on-one time with the animals, separate rooms for isolation, and extra space that the staff can provide education classes and to the public, all of which the current shelter does not have.

Zoghby also mentioned that there is still no timeline on the completion of the building, but with his money, staff can finally meet with designers and plan the future home of the shelter.

The shelter has currently raised over $2.5 million dollars, but staff members say they are still needing more.

Donations can be made on their Facebook page, through their website, or giving the shelter a call at (816) 271-4877.