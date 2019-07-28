Frustrated homeowners say FEMA isn't doing enough to help them

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Some Andrew County residents are struggling to receive assistance after this year's historic flooding.

"It's frustrating," Ron Stanton, flood victim said. "We’ve lost everything three times this year because of the floods."

Stanton's house, which sits just off the Nodaway River is one of the many in the area hit three times this year by devastating flooding.

Stanton says since March, he's had to deal with constant flooding, with little to no assistance.

"We’re not getting any help," Stanton said. "All we’re doing is getting people slamming the door in our faces."

Stanton said he tried to reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help, he said he was denied assistance with the agency, and upon referral to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a low-interest loan, Stanton was also denied.

Other people who live in this part of the county said he’s not the only one going facing challenges with FEMA

Felisha Besse, a neighboring resident of Stanton said many in the neighborhood were not getting approved.

Besse said she is in a similar situation with her home, she said in March, floodwaters reached seven feet into her house sparing only her roof.

Besse also said she was denied assistance.

FEMA representatives said it's important residents read the information to determine potential next steps, they says many things could lead to a rejection letter,

"The list could go on and on," Angela Byrd, Media Specialist, FEMA said. "Maybe information that wasn’t included, or it could have just an error,"

Stanton and Besse said they were denied despite having the proper paperwork, and now they’re on their own for repairs to their property. Both residents said they blame the Army Corps of Engineers for contributing to the flooding, and that they felt FEMA is only giving them the runaround.

"They keep sending us from agency to agency and we keep getting denied and denied and denied." Stanton said.

Stanton said it will take several months to repair his home, he estimates he will spend about $15,000 on home repairs.