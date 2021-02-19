Frustrations grow amid vaccination rollout

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In Doniphan county, the struggle to get the Covid-19 vaccine distributed has been made worse recently by challenging weather.

The health department was set to receive 200 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by Feb. 17, health director Sheryl Pierce said her office had already set appointments for county residents eligible for the vaccine, a decision she called a gamble.

Mother nature had other plans.

"We lost the gamble and the vaccines did not come in," She said.

Harsh winter weather put vaccine distribution plans on ice for the week.

Though Pierce said the process to get people vaccinated has deeper issues than just the weather, she said there’s a lot of people to vaccinate and not enough vaccine to go around at one time.

"We have a very long list of [people] 65 and older to vaccinate with a limited number of vaccines that we’re getting weekly." Pierce said.

Pierce said this puts her department and other like it at a disadvantage, especially when the vaccine is also available at major retailers like Wal-Mart and Walgreens.

"We can’t seem to get the vaccine whereas pharmaceutical companies are seeming to get the vaccine."

Pierce said the distributions of the vaccines are set by the federal government and a quicker pace could make all the difference.

"If we could get a 1,000 to 1,500 doses in our county we would be done vaccinating." She said.

Appointments set for the original Feb. 17 date have been moved to the 25th.