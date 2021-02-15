Fundraiser held for St. Joseph woman Injured in I-29 crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family and friends of a St. Joseph woman severely injured following a crash on Interstate 29 last month, held a benefit for her Sunday at the Eagles Lodge.

On Jan. 1, Donna Cadwallader and her husband were driving to see their daughter when their vehicle lost control an overturned, the crash left Cadwallader paralyzed from the neck down.

A silent auction was help to raise money to pay medical bills, as well as cover costs from modifying her home to meet her new accessibility needs.

Organizers said they're grateful for the community's support.

"My heart just swells, just to see all these people out here ," Lana McCush-White, Cadwallader's niece and event organizer said. " without them Donna wouldn't have all this that she's got she really really needs it."

The family said donations will continue to be accepted at Nodaway Valley Bank. Cadwallader is still recovering at a facility in Nebraska.