Fundraiser tonight for former teachers who lost home in California wildfires

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fundraiser will be held Friday for two former St. Joseph teachers who lost their home in the California wildfires.

Jeff and Jennifer Wright lost their home when a fast-moving wildfire devastated the northern California town of Paradise.

"The whole town was totally destroyed within six hours that day," said Jeff Wright. "There was no thought of getting some valuable things or sentimental things and stock them up. We just got our dogs and left."

Jennifer's former school, Pickett Elementary, is now coming together to help the family get back on their feet.

"We know that good things are going to come from this," Jennifer said. "We are already seeing a lot of community come together and our family members come together, so we are believing for good things and better things to happen through this."

Pickett Elementary will hold a chili supper fundraiser for the Wrights at the school Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Wright family.