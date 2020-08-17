Funeral held for 2-year-old St. Joseph girl killed in drive-by shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A family and community came together to say their final goodbye to a St. Joseph toddler killed in a drive-by shooting.

2-year-old Raelynn Craig was laid to rest Monday. The toddler was remembered at her funeral service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Her family escorted Raelynn to the cemetery as they walked behind a horse-drawn carriage which carried her body.

Raelynn was killed by gunfire last Sunday near 20th and Messanie.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.