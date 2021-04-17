Funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

The funeral for Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 8:30 AM
