Funeral service held for St. Joseph firefighter who died of cancer

Captain Travis Owens died last week of liver cancer.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 2:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 2:35 PM

WATCH: Funeral procession for St. Joseph Fire Department Captain Travis Owens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A longtime St. Joseph firefighter was laid to rest Wednesday.

Hundreds attended the services at Grace Evangelical Church to remember and honor Owens.

"We're firemen. Travis was our brother. This is what we do for our brother," said Engine 8 Captain Chuck Beaty.

Captain Owens retired from the St. Joseph Fire Department after serving 25 years. He was a member of the SJFD Honor Guard and received the SJFD Lifesaving Award. He also served as president of the I.A.F.F. Local 77 for several years and worked on the ambulance as an EMT for 10 years.

Fellow firefighters said Owens was very well loved.

"He learned how to live, and to love and to enjoy life every moment of every day," said Ladder 5 Captain Rod Johnson.

After the service, a funeral procession traveled through the streets of St. Joseph to Meierhoffer Funeral Home where Owens was laid to rest.

Owens was 51 years old.

After a pretty decent start to the workweek, scattered rain chances are on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be near average in lower 60s as a southwest wind picks up. We'll be a few degrees below average on Thursday thanks to the rain cooled air in the upper 50s.
