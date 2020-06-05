Clear

Funeral services set for DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark died Wednesday when his patrol vehicle collided with an SUV at the intersection of 36 Highway and M Highway in Osborn.

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Funeral services are set for a northwest Missouri sheriff killed in the line of duty.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark will be laid to rest on June 10 at 1:30 p.m. with full police honors at Oak Cemetery in Amity.

Because of COVID-19, no visitation is scheduled and social distancing must be followed at graveside.

Clark was on his way to help a deputy respond to a man who had stole beer when the crash happened.

Four people in the SUV suffered minor to moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Clark was not wearing a seat belt.

