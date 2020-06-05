Funeral services set for DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Funeral services are set for a northwest Missouri sheriff killed in the line of duty.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark will be laid to rest on June 10 at 1:30 p.m. with full police honors at Oak Cemetery in Amity.

Because of COVID-19, no visitation is scheduled and social distancing must be followed at graveside.

Clark died Wednesday when his patrol vehicle collided with an SUV at the intersection of 36 Highway and M Highway in Osborn.

Clark was on his way to help a deputy respond to a man who had stole beer when the crash happened.

Four people in the SUV suffered minor to moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Clark was not wearing a seat belt.