(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Funnel clouds were spotted as thunderstorms rolled through parts of northwest Missouri Tuesday night.

A tornado watch was issued west of the KQ2 viewing area as thunderstorms developed late this afternoon and evening.

Some storms developed out ahead of the main storm system and produced heavy rain and a few funnel clouds.

KQ2 viewers shared photos of funnel clouds seen near the Oregon, Barnard, Graham and Mound City areas.