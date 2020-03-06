GIRL SCOUT SURPRISED WITH MEDAL OF HONOR

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Girl Scout was awarded with the medal of honor at Field Elementary school on Friday afternoon.

After the young hero saved her mother's life, she was surprised with an assembly dedicated to her heroic actions. The fifth grader said she was feeling a lot of emotions.

“I’m a mixture of proud and excited, but also nervous cause i’ve never been in front of the school before,”said Garrison Bradley, the Medal of Honor recepient.

Garrison received the national award for calling the paramedics when her diabetic mother fell unconscious from low blood sugar levels. This was a medical emergency that Garrison said Girl Scouts prepared her for.

“In Girl Scouts we’ve learned a lot about it. We’ve had first aid, we’ve had cpr lessons and they’ve been like if this ever happens, this is what you need to do,”said Garrison Bradley.

Joy Wheeler, the CEO of Girl Scouts Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, said Garrison's quick thinking showed her true leadership skills.

“This award really demonstrates what Garrison, I mean she just kicked right into gear. She didn’t have to think about what to do, she knew exactly what to do because she had the confidence,”said Wheeler.

With her mother standing right besides her, watchering Garrison receiving the medal, Debra Bradley said her gratitude cannot be expressed.

“Grace of God that she was there because she called for help in time. Words can’t describe how proud I am,”said Debra Bradley.

Girl Scout officials say Garrison's medal is one-of-a-kind, just like her.

“I’ve been with the Girl Scouts for seven years and she’s the first one so that makes her really really special. We have a lot of special girls, but to achieve a national award is really special,”said Wheeler.

Garrison says that out of all her Girl Scout awards, the Medal of Honor is definitely her favorite.