Galloway visits St. Joseph as local democrats rally ahead of election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway headlined a party rally Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph.

The current state auditor appeared at Callison Hall, urging Democrats to get out and vote and help her to unseat current Governor Mike Parson. She said she had no idea how the political landscape would change after first announing her run for governor last year.

"I never could have imagined the economic and public health crisis we would be facing," Galloway said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm even more certain now that we need a change in leadership in Missouri."

As auditor, Galloway is currently the only democrat to hold a statewide office. She is also the only woman. Should she win the election, she would become the state's first female governor.

Also appearing at Wednesday's rally was Dr. Gena Ross. Ross is running for Missouri's 6th congressional seat currently held by Sam Graves, who is seeing his 10th term in office.

Ross is originally from Minneapolis, but has been a resident of Platte County for the past ten years. In 2015, she worked for then-Senator Claire McCaskill and currently teaches at Kansas City, Kansas Community College.

Ross said that one of her biggest frustrations to this point in the campaign has been the reluctance of the Graves' campaign to debate the issues.

"If we had a debate, the constituents would see us both together and could make a choice from there," she said.

More of the interviews with both Galloway and Ross will be featured in future stories in advance of the November 3 election.