Garage sale to benefit new animal shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tons of furry friends were looking for their forever home in a joint fundraiser for the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Coldwell Banker general properties teamed up with the Friends Of The Animal Shelter for a garage sale/pet adoption in front of the real estate agency on N Belt Hwy.

All kinds of donated knickknacks, furniture, and other items were for sale, and among the treasure trove of items were some four-legged pets looking for a good home.

Staff at Coldwell Banker said they actually played a big role in securing the new building for the animal shelter.

"We helped them through the whole transaction and help them purchase the building and get started through the whole process." Jeff Hughes, owner Coldwell Banker said.

"We have a lot of fundraising yet to go," Whitney Zogby, Friends Of The Animal Shelter said. "It's great to have a partner like Coldwell Banker and their continued support for fundraising efforts."

This was the fourth year Coldwell Banker and Friends Of The Animal Shelter have teamed up for the garage sale. Proceeds from Saturday's sale will go directly towards Friends Of The Animal Shelter.