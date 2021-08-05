Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour due to rise in Covid-19 cases

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Country music star Garth Brooks is rethinking his stadium tour as the number of Covid-19 cases rise.

He plans on continuing with his concerts in Kansas City and Nebraska, but decided not to sell tickets for a show in Seattle later this year.

Arrowhead Stadium officials announced concert goers attending the Kansas City show on Saturday are now being asked to bring a mask.

Guests have to mask up when in an enclosed area of the stadium but masks are only recommended outside.

The city of Kansas city is also enticing concert goers to get vaccinated by hosting a vaccination event ahead of the show with a chance to win upgraded premium floor seats for two.

They're expecting 70,000 people at the concert Saturday night.