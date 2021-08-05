Clear
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Arrowhead Stadium officials announced concert goers attending the Kansas City show on Saturday are now being asked to bring a mask.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Country music star Garth Brooks is rethinking his stadium tour as the number of Covid-19 cases rise.

He plans on continuing with his concerts in Kansas City and Nebraska, but decided not to sell tickets for a show in Seattle later this year.

Guests have to mask up when in an enclosed area of the stadium but masks are only recommended outside.

The city of Kansas city is also enticing concert goers to get vaccinated by hosting a vaccination event ahead of the show with a chance to win upgraded premium floor seats for two.

They're expecting 70,000 people at the concert Saturday night.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.
