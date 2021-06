(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday, Garth Brooks joined KQ2 on Hometown This Morning to discuss how excited he is to be returning to Kansas City and to get back to touring.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

To purchase concert tickets for August 7th at Arrowhead Stadium, go to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or downlod the tickets right to your mobile device with the Ticketmaster app.