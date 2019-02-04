Clear

Gas prices drop once again in Missouri, remain 8 cents higher than in early January

Gasoline prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week in Missouri, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. The average per gallon sits at $1.90/g with the newest numbers shows.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:23 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:30 AM

(MISSOURI)— Gasoline prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week in Missouri, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri.

The average per gallon of gas now sits at $1.90/g with the newest numbers shows.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.25/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on February 4 in Missouri have ranged widely over the last five years:
-2018: $2.37/g

-2017: $2.12/g

-2016: $1.44/g

-2015: $1.95/g

-2014: $2.99/g

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 47.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Missouri and their current gas price climate:
Kansas City- $1.86/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.88/g.
Topeka- $1.91/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.92/g.
St. Louis- $1.94/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $1.95/g.

"While oil prices have risen to their highest in months on the instability in Venezuela's political situation, gasoline demand has remained weak and supply strong, thus keeping increases firmly in check," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As the record gasoline supply continues to overshadow markets ahead of the road to summer gasoline, any updrafts at the pump will be small and limited for now, but once the transition begins, the supply overhang will be drawn down in short order as refiners liquidate winter gasoline, ushering in eventually higher prices come late-February and early March."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
A cold front is moving through this Monday morning. This front has brought some light drizzle with it and much colder air behind it. Temperatures have been dropping behind the front from the 50s at midnight into the 20s. Some side roads, bridges and overpasses could become slippery and slick so drive with caution. Sunshine will return to the forecast Monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. We'll continue to drop temperature wise into the lower 20s to upper teens by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events