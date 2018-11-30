Clear

Gas prices fall below $2.00 per gallon for first time since 2016

Gas prices have been falling steadily over the last few weeks.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas prices around St. Joseph are dropping below $2.00 per gallon for the first time since 2016.

There are several gas stations where prices are now at $1.99 per gallon. Gas prices last fell below $2.00 per gallon on Dec. 19, 2016, according to AAA.

According to AAA, drivers in St. Joseph where paying $2.51 per gallon a month ago.

The national average to fill up is $2.49 per gallon.

We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
