Gas prices fall below $2.00 per gallon for first time since 2016

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas prices around St. Joseph are dropping below $2.00 per gallon for the first time since 2016.
There are several gas stations where prices are now at $1.99 per gallon. Gas prices last fell below $2.00 per gallon on Dec. 19, 2016, according to AAA.
Gas prices have been falling steadily over the last few weeks.
According to AAA, drivers in St. Joseph where paying $2.51 per gallon a month ago.
The national average to fill up is $2.49 per gallon.
