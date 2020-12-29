Gas prices nearing $2.00 per gallon, highest since March

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Missouri rose to $1.95, its highest amount since March.

The average price is one cent more than a week ago but 27 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from AAA.

Drivers in Columbia, Jefferson City, Kansas city and St. Louis are paying the most on average at $1.95 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $1.88 per gallon. Drivers in St. Joseph are paying an average of $1.94 per gallon.

Missouri's statewide gas price average has been below $2 for a record 289 days. According to AAA gas prices, drivers in Missouri are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 4th lowest in the country.