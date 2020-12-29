Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gas prices nearing $2.00 per gallon, highest since March

According to AAA gas prices, drivers in Missouri are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 4th lowest in the country.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 11:38 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Missouri rose to $1.95, its highest amount since March.

The average price is one cent more than a week ago but 27 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from AAA.

Drivers in Columbia, Jefferson City, Kansas city and St. Louis are paying the most on average at $1.95 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $1.88 per gallon. Drivers in St. Joseph are paying an average of $1.94 per gallon.

Missouri's statewide gas price average has been below $2 for a record 289 days. According to AAA gas prices, drivers in Missouri are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 4th lowest in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories