Gas prices not affecting holiday travel

AAA says regular unleaded gas prices in Missouri near Thanksgiving last year averaged $1.76 a gallon, the cheapest in the country. Today it's $3.07 a gallon.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2021 10:20 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas prices right now are higher than they were at this time last year.

AAA says regular unleaded gas prices in Missouri near Thanksgiving last year averaged $1.76 a gallon, the cheapest in the country, today it's $3.07 a gallon.

However, gas prices right now aren't changing people's minds about traveling for Thanksgiving.

We spoke with one woman who is going back to Arkansas for the holiday and says the cost isn't going to stop her from seeing family this year.

“Not really no just because with Covid and everything that happened last year I didn't really get to see my family. So this year I'm making that a priority and just sucking it up with gas prices really,” Laddie Lilly said.

AAA says the national average today is $3.40 a gallon.

Gas prices in Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Clinton, and Platte counties are all about $3 a gallon.

