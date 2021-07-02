Gas prices up nearly $1 from last Independence Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Celebrating Independence Day with a roadtrip this weekend is going to cost drivers as gas prices hit a seven year high.

Triple A reports a record breaking 43 million drivers will be on the roadways this holiday weekend as gas soars to prices not seen since 2014. According to experts, the national price per gallon is $3.12 per gallon this Fourth of July, roughly a dollar more than the previous year.

It's the same case for St. Joseph.

This same holiday weekend last year, gas was priced at $1.90. Now, St. Joseph drivers are stuck paying $2.77 per gallon this Independence Day.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s 100% ridiculous,” said Matthew Eller, driver passing through St. Joseph.

Triple A said these higher prices aren't expected to slow down Americans as many are eager to get out as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease this summer. KQ2 caught up with two out-of-towners from Omaha who made a pit stop in St. Joe on their way to family celebrations.

Jarrett Johnson said he hasn't been on vacation since 2019 due to the pandemic. While he wishes gas prices were cheaper, Johnson said nothing was going to stop him from seeing his family this Fourth of July.

“What can you do? You have to buy it, right?” said Johnson.

Matthew Eller stopped at the same gas station, Bucky's in South St. Joseph. Eller and his family were on their way to Troy, Missouri for a camping trip with extended family. He said the sky-high prices at the pump are annoying.

“We’re going to go either way, but it does impact the overall budget,” said Eller.

Experts are pointing to a higher demand for gas as travel restrictions ease and a shortage of tank truck drivers for driving up the price of gas.

While St. Joseph residents or those just passing through are paying about $1 more at the pump this weekend than last year's holiday weekend, Missouri is the 4th cheapest state in the U.S. for gas at $2.81 per gallon.