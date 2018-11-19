Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) If you are hitting the road for the holidays, you're probably checking to see how much it's going to cost you to fill up a tank of gas.

But this holiday season brings good news. Missouri's gas prices are falling just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in the Show-Me-State is $2.27 a gallon. This time last year, gas was about $2.35 a gallon.

At the Fast Stop on South Belt Highway an unleaded gallon of gas was priced at $2.29. Drivers said the drop in price was helping budget holiday travel plans.

"We do a lot of traveling," Marie Farr, Stewartsville resident, said. "It's nice because we can come to St. Joe for all our family events."

AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road for Thanksgiving in 2018.