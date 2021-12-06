Gas prices trending down in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After gas prices topped $3 a gallon more than a month ago, drivers could finally be seeing relief at the pumps.

As of Monday, the average price of gas went down 11.7 cents from the October highs of more than $3 a gallon in Missouri according to GasBuddy.

“At least for the next couple of weeks, potentially longer, I think Missouri’s average should continue to fall," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

In St. Joseph, the average price of gas at the pump currently sits at $2.99 with prices as low as $2.89, down from a peak of $3.13 recorded on November 4, 2021.

De Haan says one likely factor impacting the recent decline in prices is the new omicron variant.

“Some authorities, some governments, some countries starting to curb travel. Issuing new restrictions, flights being canceled, basically motorists cutting down on how much they’re driving abroad," said De Haan. "A lot of uncertainty has resulted from that new variant. And that’s really hitting the prices of oil significantly. In fact, oil prices now down about $17 a barrel, compared to where they were in mid to late October. So that’s why gas prices have really been in decline the past few weeks.”

De Haan believes the uncertainty over the omicron variant could lead to steeper declines at the pumps.

“There's’ a possibility to go 10-20 cents, maybe even more of a drop until potentially in the future when we do find out more concrete information about the Omicron variant," De Haan added. "Makes it very difficult to predict where we’ll be in even 3 or 6 months.”

While certain global oil companies have stepped back on production because of the omicron variant, De Haan said OPEC is continuing with production which helps with the cause of slowly decreasing gas prices.

“The good news is that OPEC did decide last week to not to pause the increase in the amount of oil that’s producing but they went ahead and increased production in January anyway, even with this Omicron variant in the back," said De Haan.

Adding to it, a Missouri Western assistant economics professor says the colder weather plays a factor as well due to less traveling.

Kara Grant, the assistant professor addresses how gas prices effect retail prices.

"Typically, it takes time for retail prices to react," said Grant. "So, at first, when they're having lower gas prices that's a key that will cause prices to go down, but it might take some time."