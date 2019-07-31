Gas station honors local man by offering discounted gasoline

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the Culver's Convenience Store on the corner of Frederick Ave. and Riverside Rd., gas Wednesday was at $1.99 a gallon. Staff worked with the family of a local man who many said had a spirit of giving.

The family of Tom Alden said he was known for telling people where they could find the cheapest gas. This family thought to offer discounted gas was the perfect way to honor him.

"A very small blessing like this really makes other people happy and that’s what it's all about." Jonathan Alden, son said.

Staff at the convenience store said they were very familiar with the family, and thought the special price was a great way to honor Alden while generating business.

"We thought what better way to spread the word," Stephen Culver, Culver's Convenience Store said, "Gas gets people talking."

People at the gas station were talking, however, the conversation wasn’t about the discounted gas. Regina Enriquez said she knew Alden personally and felt moved to take part in the act of charity.

"I knew Mr. Alden and he was a great man," Enriquez, driver said. "I decided to come and fill up my tank today, to honor Tom’s legacy."

For those who didn’t know Alden, the act still left an impact.

"I don’t necessarily know this individual or his family," Samantha Newby, driver said. "but I will know them now."

Drivers told us its a small act that went a long way.

"It’s just amazing and I love this town for it," Newby said.

The promotion only lasted for a short time on Wednesday, the Alden family requests those who took part in the act of kindness pay it forward to someone else.